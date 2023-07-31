MCPON Meets Sailors in Guam

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 2, 2023) - Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea speaks with Sailors during an all hands call while visiting Guam, Aug. 2.



Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life.



Honea is the 16th MCPON and serves as an advisor to the Chief of Naval Operations and to the Chief of Naval Personnel in matters dealing with enlisted personnel and their families.



(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

