NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Aug. 2, 2023) -- Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors to answer questions and listen to concerns during an all hands call while visiting Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 00:13 Photo ID: 7947464 VIRIN: 230802-N-MH959-1040 Resolution: 6720x3780 Size: 1.82 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCPON Visits Naval Base Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.