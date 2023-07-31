Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits Naval Base Guam [Image 1 of 3]

    MCPON Visits Naval Base Guam

    GUAM

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam (Aug. 2, 2023) -- Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea speaks with Sailors to answer questions and listen to concerns during an all hands call while visiting Naval Base Guam, Aug. 2. Honea answered questions and discussed his priorities of warfighting competency, professional and character development, and quality of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darek Leary)

