USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability

230731-N-ML799-1086 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Airman Aimee Bravo, from Los Angeles, patches a bulkhead aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|07.31.2023
|08.01.2023 23:50
|7947452
|230731-N-ML799-1086
|6720x4480
|1.27 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|2
