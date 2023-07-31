USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability

230731-N-ML799-1049 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Seaman Daniel Santiaguel, from San Diego, chips paint off of an overhead on a weatherdeck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

