230731-N-ML799-1010 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Airman Nemesil Manatad, from San Diego, paints an electrical box in the hangar bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 23:50 Photo ID: 7947449 VIRIN: 230731-N-ML799-1010 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 954.77 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.