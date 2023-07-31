Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230731-N-ML799-1007 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Airman Delbert Reyesrosa, from Kissimmee, Florida, paints a bulkhead in the hangar bay of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 23:50
    Photo ID: 7947448
    VIRIN: 230731-N-ML799-1007
    Resolution: 6470x4313
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability
    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability
    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability
    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability
    USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHA
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT