230731-N-IL330-1023 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Josselyne Acevedogutierrez, from Orlando, Florida, paints a ladder back aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 23:41
|Photo ID:
|7947442
|VIRIN:
|230731-N-IL330-1023
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|648.32 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
