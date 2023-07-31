230731-N-IL330-1013 SAN DIEGO (July 31, 2023) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Christopher Everett, from San Antonio, uses a needle gun on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 31. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Austyn Riley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7947440 VIRIN: 230731-N-IL330-1006 Resolution: 4865x3243 Size: 759.38 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli Maintenance Availability [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.