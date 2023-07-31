Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Tripoli U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230728-N-TT639-1192 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Allison Taylor, from Mankato, Minnesota, right, explains flight deck operations to midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour of the ship, July 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    This work, USS Tripoli U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA
    navy
    amphibious assault
    USS Tripoli

