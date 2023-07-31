USS Tripoli U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour

230728-N-TT639-1192 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Allison Taylor, from Mankato, Minnesota, right, explains flight deck operations to midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during a tour of the ship, July 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

