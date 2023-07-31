230728-N-TT639-1190 SAN DIEGO (July 28, 2023) – Midshipmen from the U.S. Naval Academy tour the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 23:27
|Photo ID:
|7947437
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-TT639-1190
|Resolution:
|4339x3099
|Size:
|972.02 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Tripoli U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
