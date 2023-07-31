Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1

230801-N-CD453-1011 NORTHERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Eric Cerifin, from Miami, unravels a low-pressure air hose prior to conducting deck preservation maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN by PO2 Samantha Oblander