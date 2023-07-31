Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1 [Image 8 of 10]

    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230801-N-CD453-1011 NORTHERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Eric Cerifin, from Miami, unravels a low-pressure air hose prior to conducting deck preservation maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while conducting operations in the North Pacific Ocean, Aug. 1. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 22:41
    Photo ID: 7947305
    VIRIN: 230801-N-CD453-1012
    Resolution: 5652x4037
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1
    Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113), Aug. 1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT