Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned officer inductees stand at attention during a SNCO induction ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2023. All SNCO inductees stood at attention while Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, read the senior non-commissioned officer oath.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
