    Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Non-Commissioned officer inductees stand at attention during a SNCO induction ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2023. All SNCO inductees stood at attention while Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, read the senior non-commissioned officer oath.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    Kaleth Wright

