Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeants pose for a group photo with Kaleth O. Wright, Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18 (ret.), Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr.,15th Wing command chief, at the conclusion of the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer induction ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2023.

Over 60 U.S. Air Force airmen were sworn into the SNCO corps during the ceremony.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

