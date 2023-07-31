Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18 (ret.) addresses future Senior Non-Commissioned as the guest speaker during the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer induction ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2023. Wright emphasized components of the SNCO charge such as; devotion to duty, authority with dignity and performance by setting the example. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 21:01
    Photo ID: 7947232
    VIRIN: 230729-F-RE693-1071
    Resolution: 3272x1982
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    Kaleth Wright

