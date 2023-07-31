Former Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18, Kaleth O. Wright mentors SNCO’s during Team Hickam’s SNCO Induction Ceremony

Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18 (ret.) addresses future Senior Non-Commissioned as the guest speaker during the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer induction ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 29, 2023. Wright emphasized components of the SNCO charge such as; devotion to duty, authority with dignity and performance by setting the example. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )
