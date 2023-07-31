Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 5 of 5]

    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, scan an area where simulated opposition forces engaged in a firefight during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. Defenders executed operations in modified Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear to accommodate for summer temperatures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

