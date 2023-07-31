A U.S. Air Force Defender assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, targets simulated opposition forces with a Humvee-mounted machine gun during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The Defenders practiced these scenarios to aid in real-world deterrence, supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:37
|Photo ID:
|7947133
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-BG120-1183
|Resolution:
|3498x2330
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT