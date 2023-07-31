Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 2 of 5]

    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, encounter and exchange fire with simulated opposition forces, far right, during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The Defenders practiced these scenarios to aid in real-world deterrence, supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    This work, Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

