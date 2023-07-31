Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter

U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, encounter and exchange fire with simulated opposition forces, far right, during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The Defenders practiced these scenarios to aid in real-world deterrence, supporting the Fight Tonight mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR