    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 1 of 5]

    Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Defender assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, patrols the perimeter of the flightline during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The event involved a scenario where simulated opposition forces attempted to breach the base and overwhelm base defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Defenders
    OPFOR
    51 SFS
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    Beverly Herd
    BH 23-2

