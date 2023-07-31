A U.S. Air Force Defender assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron, patrols the perimeter of the flightline during a routine training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 1, 2023. The event involved a scenario where simulated opposition forces attempted to breach the base and overwhelm base defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:37 Photo ID: 7947130 VIRIN: 230801-F-BG120-1033 Resolution: 4024x2680 Size: 2.92 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training to Fight Tonight: Defenders secure base perimeter [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tristan Truesdell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.