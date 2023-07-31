Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 10 of 11]

    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The arrival of the F-35 is a significant milestone for Tyndall in advancing airpower capabilities, ensuring air superiority and showcasing the resilience and adaptability of both the “Installation of the Future” and the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    325 FW
    Tyndall F-35

