U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The F-35 is the first visual representation of the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission change, bringing the 95th Fighter Squadron and aircraft iron back to the flightline of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7947127
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-MG692-1155
|Resolution:
|8219x4623
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
