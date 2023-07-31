U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, prepares to exit an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The F-35 is the first visual representation of the 325th Fighter Wing’s mission change, bringing the 95th Fighter Squadron and aircraft iron back to the flightline of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7947127 VIRIN: 230801-F-MG692-1155 Resolution: 8219x4623 Size: 5.69 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.