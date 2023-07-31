Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 7 of 11]

    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The aircraft are the first of more than 70 F-35s slated to arrive to the 325th Fighter Wing fleet, filling three projected squadrons as Tyndall simultaneously rebuilds into the “Installation of the Future.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

