    Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, taxis an F-35A Lightning II at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The F-35 is the first visual representation of the 325th Fighter Wings mission change, bringing the 95th Fighter Squadron and aircraft iron back to the flightline of Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

