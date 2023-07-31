A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. As Tyndall transitions to the new mission, the 325th Fighter Wing will fill National Defense Strategy objectives to deter strategic attacks and aggression presented by adversaries, defend the homeland and prepare for conflict if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 19:31 Photo ID: 7947122 VIRIN: 230801-F-MG692-1092 Resolution: 8167x4594 Size: 5.58 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.