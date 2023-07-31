A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. As Tyndall transitions to the new mission, the 325th Fighter Wing will fill National Defense Strategy objectives to deter strategic attacks and aggression presented by adversaries, defend the homeland and prepare for conflict if necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7947122
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-MG692-1092
|Resolution:
|8167x4594
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
