Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The F-35's arrival at Tyndall brings with it opportunities for increased training, collaboration and interoperability with other military branches and allied nations. The base will serve as a hub for F-35 operations, providing a platform for pilots and ground crews to develop and refine their skills in operating this cutting-edge aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

