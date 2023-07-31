Long awaited F-35 aircraft touchdown at Tyndall

Three U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning IIs fly over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The addition of F-35s to Tyndall will advance the Air Force’s mission of air dominance and enhance combat training with 4th and 5th-generation airframes during large-force exercises, such as Checkered Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)
|08.01.2023
|08.01.2023 19:31
|7947118
|230801-F-MG692-1003
|4978x2800
|3.73 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|6
|2
