    Planning Ahead [Image 1 of 2]

    Planning Ahead

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Michael Fernandez, left, assistant planning and operations officer, and Capt. Drew Allison, logistics officer-in-charge, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, participate in a large-scale mobilization operations (LSMO) working group meeting at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas July 27, 2023. During Pershing Strike 23 and Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group provides sustainment support during mobilization training for the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 346th Transportation Battalion, 166th Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 18:08
    Photo ID: 7947005
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-XC677-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Planning Ahead [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Planning Ahead
    Taking Notes

    readiness
    Alaska National Guard
    Pershing Strike
    MOBEX II

