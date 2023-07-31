Capt. Michael Fernandez, left, assistant planning and operations officer, and Capt. Drew Allison, logistics officer-in-charge, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 297th Regional Support Group, Alaska Army National Guard, participate in a large-scale mobilization operations (LSMO) working group meeting at Camp Funston, Fort Riley, Kansas July 27, 2023. During Pershing Strike 23 and Mobilization Exercise II, the 297th Regional Support Group provides sustainment support during mobilization training for the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 346th Transportation Battalion, 166th Regional Support Group, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Mazos-Vega)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 18:08 Photo ID: 7947005 VIRIN: 230727-Z-XC677-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.58 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Planning Ahead [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Katie Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.