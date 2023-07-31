Happy 105th Birthday to the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps!

On July 7th, the 1st Infantry Division celebrated the Warrant Officer Corps Birthday at the Fort Riley Community Center. Our Brigade Commander, Colonel Chad Corrigan served as the guest speaker.

Happy Birthday to the “Quiet Professionals!”



(U.S. Photo by SPC Valesia Gaines)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 17:57 Photo ID: 7946963 VIRIN: 230707-A-CC161-1001 Resolution: 2048x1411 Size: 450.01 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrant Officer 105th Birthday [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.