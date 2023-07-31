Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation runway ready for take-off [Image 11 of 13]

    Herk Nation runway ready for take-off

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congressional staffers tour a C130-J Super Hercules following a runway ribbon cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 1, 2023. After the ceremony, congressional staffers and local civic leaders had the opportunity to tour the air traffic control tower and a C-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    This work, Herk Nation runway ready for take-off [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

