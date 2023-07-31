Local civic leaders pose for a photo following a runway ribbon cutting ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Aug. 1, 2023. After the ceremony, congressional staffers and local civic leaders had the opportunity to tour the air traffic control tower and a C-130J Super Hercules. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 17:23 Photo ID: 7946947 VIRIN: 230801-F-CJ696-1200 Resolution: 7062x4708 Size: 2.83 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Herk Nation runway ready for take-off [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.