    Rainbow at MacDill [Image 1 of 2]

    Rainbow at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing are shown on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 1, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling where jet fuel is delivered through a boom in the back of the aircraft. Air refueling enables the air assets of the Joint Force and partner nations to fly longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Rainbow
    KC-135
    MacDill
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force

