    You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, addresses 62d AW Airmen during his first all-call as commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 31, 2023. The 62d AW has participated in a variety of exercises in the last two years that continue to pave the way for innovation and multi-domain capabilities from Team McChord Airmen, including Exercise Mobility Guardian, Operation Max Moose and Exercise Rainier War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    This work, You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

