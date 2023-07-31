U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, addresses 62d AW Airmen during his first all-call as commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 31, 2023. The 62d AW has participated in a variety of exercises in the last two years that continue to pave the way for innovation and multi-domain capabilities from Team McChord Airmen, including Exercise Mobility Guardian, Operation Max Moose and Exercise Rainier War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7946739 VIRIN: 230731-F-CP748-1004 Resolution: 1430x1021 Size: 143.49 KB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.