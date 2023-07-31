Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander

    WA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin, 62d Airlift Wing command chief, speaks to 62d AW Airmen during an all-call at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 31, 2023. Hodgin emphasized the importance of Team McChord Airmen understanding their role in the mission and their importance and lethality as Mobility Warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 15:59
