You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, addresses 62d AW Airmen during his first all-call as commander at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 31, 2023. During the all-call, Anaya emphasized his confidence in the mission’s execution, the training being developed for Airmen, and the Wing's Airmen themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

