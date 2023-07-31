Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 26 of 27]

    Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Members of the 2-127th Infantry Battalion, ran a range at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 23, to assist other Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1-128th Infantry Battalion as they zeroed and qualified with their M240 machine guns. The Soldiers from each Battalion gained skills by working together and learning alongside one another through the process.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 14:50
    Photo ID: 7946588
    VIRIN: 230723-Z-OK054-1051
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinArmyNationalGuard
    #Army
    #XCTC

