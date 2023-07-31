Road to JRTC leads through XCTC for Red Arrow Brigade

Members of the 2-127th Infantry Battalion, ran a range at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 23, to assist other Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1-128th Infantry Battalion as they zeroed and qualified with their M240 machine guns. The Soldiers from each Battalion gained skills by working together and learning alongside one another through the process.

