    Textiles workshop at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum [Image 3 of 3]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (July 28, 2023) Volunteers and staff members from the Hampton Roads Naval Museum (HRNM) participate in a unique textiles workshop at the museum’s annex and collections facility located onboard Naval Station Norfolk. Participants had the opportunity to handle some of the textiles and uniforms in the museum’s collection, and also had the opportunity to practice proper handling and storage procedures for the delicate uniforms. The workshop was facilitated by Tonia Deetz-Rock, the museum’s Curator and Deputy Director. HRNM is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is home to a robust volunteer corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Darcy Sink/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 14:42
    Photo ID: 7946564
    VIRIN: 230801-N-TG517-2017
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    Uniform
    Textiles
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Artifact
    Museum Volunteer

