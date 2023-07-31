Airmen 1st Class Kevin Porter, weapons load crew member for the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, loads an F-15E Strike Eagle with an Aim-120 Cruise Missile during Razor Talon 23-1, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:44
|Photo ID:
|7945901
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-SD514-1057
|Resolution:
|3394x2258
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 4th FW loads munitions at Langley Air Force Base during RT-23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT