Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron and 335th Fighter Generation Squadron load an F-15E Strike Eagle with an Aim-120 Cruise Missile during Razor Talon 23-1, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7945898 VIRIN: 230726-F-SD514-1041 Resolution: 5738x3228 Size: 2.32 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW loads munitions at Langley Air Force Base during RT-23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.