Airmen assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron and 335th Fighter Generation Squadron load an F-15E Strike Eagle with an Aim-120 Cruise Missile during Razor Talon 23-1, at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 hosted employed air combat capabilities of approximately 45 aircraft from several active and reservist Air Force and Marine Corps commands and for the first time, the F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 31 and MAG-14 (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 7945897 VIRIN: 230726-F-SD514-1034 Resolution: 5272x3508 Size: 2.65 MB Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th FW loads munitions at Langley Air Force Base during RT-23 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.