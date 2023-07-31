377th Air Base Wing All-Call

Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief, addresses the crowd during an all-call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 31, 2023. This marked the first all-call for Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Cooper since assuming command in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)
