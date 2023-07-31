Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief, addresses the crowd during an all-call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 31, 2023. This marked the first all-call for Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Cooper since assuming command in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 7945779 VIRIN: 230731-F-TV976-1264 Resolution: 6259x4173 Size: 1.81 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377th Air Base Wing All-Call [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.