    377th Air Base Wing All-Call [Image 1 of 4]

    377th Air Base Wing All-Call

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kirtland listen to Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief, during an all-call at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 31, 2023. This marked the first all-call for Power and Cooper since assuming command in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar.)

