USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class David Gormley, left, from Sarasota, Florida, and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jason Cunnison, from San Diego, check the status of the Battle Force Tactical Trainer (BFTT) equipment rack in a radar room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship carrier of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defend the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

