Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class David Gormley, left, from Sarasota, Florida, and Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jason Cunnison, from San Diego, check the status of the Battle Force Tactical Trainer (BFTT) equipment rack in a radar room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship carrier of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defend the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 7945741
    VIRIN: 230801-N-SI601-1057
    Resolution: 5057x3371
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Combat Systems
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    SPS 46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT