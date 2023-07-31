USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) combat systems Sailors work on equipment

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 1, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Logan Bohm, from Kiowa, Colorado, works on a radar set control (SPS–49) in a radar room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 1, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship carrier of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defend the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

