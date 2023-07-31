Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold [Image 4 of 4]

    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold

    RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Lauren Belforti, 422d Communications Squadron radio maintenance technician, displays a gold medal at RAF Croughton, England, July 26, 2023. Belforti was part of the Air Force Women’s Rugby team who won gold at the Armed Forces Rugby Championship this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:00
    Photo ID: 7945733
    VIRIN: 230716-F-BW249-1001
    Resolution: 5124x6487
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: RAF CROUGHTON, NTH, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold
    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold
    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold
    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501CSW Pathfinders LightTheWay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT