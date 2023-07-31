Airman 1st Class Lauren Belforti, 422d Communications Squadron radio maintenance technician, displays a gold medal at RAF Croughton, England, July 26, 2023. Belforti was part of the Air Force Women’s Rugby team who won gold at the Armed Forces Rugby Championship this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold
