USS McFaul Conducts a General Quarters Drill

230728-N-YD864-1118 ARABIAN GULF (July 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) simulate fighting a fire during a general quarters drill, July 28, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

