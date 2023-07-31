A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, is intercepted by an Austrian Eurofighter aircraft assigned to the Überwachungsgeschwader, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Zeltweg Air Base, Austria, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (Courtesy Image)
105th Airlift Wing Participates in Exercise Air Defender 2023
