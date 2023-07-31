Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Airlift Wing Participates in Exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 18 of 18]

    105th Airlift Wing Participates in Exercise Air Defender 2023

    ZELTWEG, AUSTRIA

    06.15.2023

    105th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, New York National Guard, is intercepted by an Austrian Eurofighter aircraft assigned to the Überwachungsgeschwader, during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Zeltweg Air Base, Austria, June 15, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (Courtesy Image)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:12
    Location: ZELTWEG, AT 
    105th Airlift Wing Participates in Exercise Air Defender 2023

    National Guard
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    AD23

