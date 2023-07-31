Pathfinder helps power USAF rugby team to gold

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    2023 Armed Forces Sports Women's Rugby Championship held in conjunction with the Cape Fear 7's Rugby Tournament in Wilmington, N.C. Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force players), and Coast Guard. (Dept. of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote, Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 10:00
    Photo ID: 7945717
    VIRIN: 230624-A-RQ616-1202
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    Rugby
    2023

